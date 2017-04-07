Holton students visit Washburn

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Washburn University hosted 80 elementary students from Holton today. The field trip for the students promoted STEM, or science, technology, engineering, and math careers.

The second graders were taught by Washburn students currently in the Department of Education.

“Going through seven stations each, doing some hands on science activities to basically show them how fun math and science can be,” Lisa Douglass, Math Education Professor said.

Programs like this can get the students interested at an early age and show them that math and science aren’t just worksheets and homework.

“Making rain clouds out of shaving cream, snow out of hair conditioner,” as well as, “harmonicas from sticks, straws, and rubber bands,” Cherry Steffen, Chair of the Department of Education said.

Organizers of the event say the students and teachers had a positive experience and they hope to continue this in the coming months.