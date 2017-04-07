Kansas officials react to Senate confirmation of Gorsuch to Supreme Court

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Multiple Kansas officials have released their reactions after the U.S. Senate confirmed Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, bringing a contentious 14-month partisan battle to a close after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

U.S. Senator Pat Roberts (R-Kan.) says Gorsuch will make an extraordinary Supreme Court justice.

“He has had an outstanding judicial record and is highly respected and supported by individuals in the judicial community who align on all sides of the political spectrum. Judge Gorsuch previously served in the 10th Circuit, which includes my home state of Kansas. Our state has seen firsthand that he is a judge who follows the law and applies the text of the Constitution and statues impartially. I am confident Judge Gorsuch will carry on the tradition of Justice Scalia and uphold the values of the Constitution to the highest standard.”

Congresswoman Lynn Jenkins (R-Kan.) tweeted her response Friday congratulating Justice Gorsuch.

“Great to have a Justice that respects the Rule of Law and ardently defends the Constitution.”

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says Judge Gorsuch’s judicial career demonstrates his impartiality and fairness.

“He is eminently qualified to serve on the United States Supreme Court, and his record has earned him broad, bipartisan support. During my meeting with him last month, we spoke about some of the rulings he made presiding in the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, which includes Kansas, and his commitment to upholding the rule of law. Judge Gorsuch belongs on the highest court, and I voted to take the measures necessary to secure his confirmation. I look forward to seeing Judge Gorsuch take his seat on the bench.”

Kansas Governor Sam Brownback tweeted Friday that Neil Gorsuch is a true constitutional scholar, a brilliant legal mind, and now a #SCOTUS justice. Congratulations.

KSNT News has reached out to Kansas Democrats for their response but have not heard back at this time.