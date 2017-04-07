Lanie Page departs K-State women’s basketball team

Courtesy: K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State women’s basketball head coach Jeff Mittie announced on Friday the departure of redshirt freshman forward Lanie Page.

“Lanie and I had a good discussion and I respect her decision to do something else,” said Mittie. “We wish her the best in whatever she decides to do.”

Page saw action in 25 games, logging 129 minutes of action during the 2016-17 season. For the season, she averaged 2.1 points, 0.4 rebounds and 0.3 assists. Page registered a career-high 16 points against Iowa State on Feb. 11.

Her career as a Wildcat was delayed until the 2016-17 season, after she was forced to redshirt in her true freshman season in 2015-16 due to injury.

Kansas State concluded the 49th season in program history with 23 wins, the most since the 2008-09 season. The Wildcats made the 15th NCAA Tournament appearance in program history and advanced a round in the tournament for the 11th time.