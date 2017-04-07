Royals win first game of 2017, beat Astros

HOUSTON (AP) – Jason Vargas got his first win in nearly two years and the Kansas City Royals beat the Houston Astros 5-1 on Friday night.

Kansas City got its first victory of the season after being swept at Minnesota in its first three games.

Vargas (1-0) returned from Tommy John surgery last September and got his first victory Friday since June 8, 2015. He held Houston to a run and six hits and struck out six over six innings.

The Royals entered 1 for 14 on the season with runners in scoring position then went 3 for 15 Friday, stranding 10 runners.

Mike Fiers (0-1) allowed two runs in six innings.