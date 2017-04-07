Sen. Roberts and Rep. Jenkins release statements US strikes in Syria

By Published:
In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the USS Ross (DDG 71) fires a tomahawk land attack missile Friday, April 7, 2017, from the Mediterranean Sea. The United States blasted a Syrian air base with a barrage of cruise missiles in fiery retaliation for this week's gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Robert S. Price/U.S. Navy via AP)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Both U.S. Senator Pat Roberts (R-Kan.) and Congresswoman Lynn Jenkins (R-Kan.) released statements reacting after the U.S. fired a barrage of cruise missiles into Syria in retaliation for this week’s gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians.

Roberts says he applauds President Donald Trump’s decision to take action in Syria against the atrocities committed by the Assad regime with its use of chemical weapons against innocent civilians.

“This action is a wake-up call to Assad and our other adversaries around the world – that the United States will not idly stand by and let these atrocities continue.

“President Trump began his Presidency meeting with our allies in the Middle East and in Asia. These discussions were the foundation for his decision to begin a new era of American foreign policy. After eight years of passive policies, last night’s action is a strong signal to these allies that America will take decisive action against bad actors.

Jenkins says the recent chemical attack was heinous and that she applauds Trump’s swift and decisive action to show that America will no longer stand on the sidelines as innocent men, women, and children are brutally killed in Syria.

“I urge President Trump to work with Congress to develop a clear and comprehensive strategy for Syria and the surrounding region.”

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s