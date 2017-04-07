Sen. Roberts and Rep. Jenkins release statements US strikes in Syria

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Both U.S. Senator Pat Roberts (R-Kan.) and Congresswoman Lynn Jenkins (R-Kan.) released statements reacting after the U.S. fired a barrage of cruise missiles into Syria in retaliation for this week’s gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians.

Roberts says he applauds President Donald Trump’s decision to take action in Syria against the atrocities committed by the Assad regime with its use of chemical weapons against innocent civilians.

“This action is a wake-up call to Assad and our other adversaries around the world – that the United States will not idly stand by and let these atrocities continue.

“President Trump began his Presidency meeting with our allies in the Middle East and in Asia. These discussions were the foundation for his decision to begin a new era of American foreign policy. After eight years of passive policies, last night’s action is a strong signal to these allies that America will take decisive action against bad actors.

Jenkins says the recent chemical attack was heinous and that she applauds Trump’s swift and decisive action to show that America will no longer stand on the sidelines as innocent men, women, and children are brutally killed in Syria.

“I urge President Trump to work with Congress to develop a clear and comprehensive strategy for Syria and the surrounding region.”