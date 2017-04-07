Sunny and warm weekend ahead, storm chances by Sunday

We’re tracking more nice weather all across Northeast Kansas, as we wrap-up the first full week of April 2017. We also say good-bye to the north winds and welcome south breezes back with open arms. Today won’t be overly windy, but those south winds will gust over 20 mph at times. Our average high temperature for this time of the year is warming, seemingly by the day – it’s now up to 64°. Expect highs in the middle/upper 60s today – with even warmer weather on tap this weekend! Wall-to-wall sunshine and unseasonably warm weather in early April? Yes – and we’ll take it given the previous two weeks.

Highs will flirt with 80° on Saturday AND Sunday – that’s some 15°+ above average, so keep those outdoor plans. This is Kansas after all, and it’s springtime too – so the thunderstorm chances must not be too far off. We’re still watching Sunday afternoon/evening VERY closely with the chance for a couple strong storms to pop-up over our south/east counties. It’s still a bit too early to pinpoint the exact timing and strength of the storms – but the conditions look somewhat favorable for bursts of heavy rain, high winds, some hail and even an isolated tornado. This will NOT be a widespread severe weather event. In fact, most places west of US-75 and north of I-35/I-70 will likely stay dry. We will continue updating Sunday’s forecast with each and every computer model run over the next day or so. Just know – sometime on Sunday afternoon/evening, a couple strong storms are possible.

Our next best chance for widespread rain will wait until next Wednesday…at the earliest. With that being said, don’t expect the late spring-like warm weather to last much longer than this weekend. Temperatures will remain ‘above average’ early next week, but instead of the 70s and 80s, we’ll have daytime temps in the 50s and 60s starting on Monday. It’s still some 6-7 days away, but next Thursday looks to be the wettest day of the week – still lots of wiggle room though, so we’ll continue fine-tuning the extended forecast in the coming days. Hopefully the timing works out that Easter Weekend is dry, but rain chances seem to INCREASE as next week unfolds. Stay tuned.

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as Sunday’s potential storms rumble in. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day and an even better weekend!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert