Topeka man charged in 2 January robberies

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man has been arrested and charged for two robberies earlier this year.

The FBI, with the help of the Topeka Police Department arrested Joshua Alexander Musgraves, 24, who is being charged with two counts of commercial robbery.

U.S. Attorney Tom Beall says an indictment filed in U.S. District court in Topeka alleges that on January 6th, Musgraves robbed Plato’s Closet, a clothing store located at 1580 SW Wanamaker Road, near Best Buy.

Beall reports the indictment also alleges that on January 20th, he robbed a Kentucky Fried Chicken at 1812 NW Topeka Boulevard.

If convicted he faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on each count.