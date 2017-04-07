Topeka mayor will not run for another term

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka mayor Larry Wolgast will not be running for re-election.

Mayor Wolgast made the announcement during a press conference this afternoon that he would not be seeking a second term.

At the age of 76, Wolgast says he doesn’t want to stay “beyond his experation date”.

He says he’s proud of the progress the city has made in the last 5 years – particularly the revitalization of downtown and it’s partly because of that progress the city has made in the last five years – particularly the revitalization of downtown and it’s partly because of that progress that he feels it’s time to leave.

The mayor’s family stood by in his office as he made the announcement.

Wolgast said they were helpful in making this decision.

While he’s not running for re-election he will still serve through the last eight months of his term.