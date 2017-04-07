Touring art exhibit makes its way to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – You and your family can take a tour and experience what life was like 50 to 70 years ago.

An exhibit called “For All the World to See” during the civil rights era is on display at the Mulvane Art Museum at Washburn University. The exhibit shows dozens of pictures from influential magazines like “Life” “Jet” and “Ebony.” Visitors will see news and TV clips from the Ed Sullivan Show plus background information about African-American artists. A worker at the museum says this an opportunity for all ages to learn more about American history.

“I hope students will come,” Associate Director, Dr. Dina Bennett with Mulvane Art Museum said. “I hope students will know about this part of American history and will be able to connect its meaning and its history to what’s happening now.”

On April 11, 2017, the event will have a lecture from a history professor from UMKC on race, media and other educational programs — including words from Senator David Haley. The exhibit is opened until May 25, 2017.