A great Saturday ahead before severe weather threat on Sunday

It’s going to be a GREAT start to our weekend here in Northeast Kansas. While it’s only spring, it’s going to be a summer-like day outside today. We’ll be seeing lots of sunny skies with a few high clouds mixed in, as well as the breezy southerly winds. Those winds will be sustained at about 10-15 mph, gusting up to 20-25 even 30 mph at times. Mix those two together, and we’ll be getting temperatures going up into the upper 70s, and even near the 80 degree mark. So get out there and enjoy the day!

We’ll start seeing an increase in cloud cover tonight, and going into Sunday, but it’s going to be a mild night with temperatures bottoming out in the low 60s. Even with the additional cloud cover on Sunday, temperatures are still expected to warm into the upper 70s.

We are still keeping a close eye on late Sunday afternoon/early evening for the potential of showers and storms to develop. Some of our western may be spared of seeing any activity, with the better chance of shower and storm development for the eastern half of the region.

The Storm Prediction Center does have most of our counties under a Slight Risk of severe weather as of right now. The main threats look to be the possibility of large hail and damaging winds. However, an isolated tornado and pockets of heavy rainfall cannot be entirely ruled out either. Your KSNT Storm Track team will continue to monitor the situation over the next 24-36 hours as new information and new forecast updates come in

Temperatures will cool back down to near normal temperatures into the 60s with sunshine on Monday and Tuesday before additional rain and storm chances returning midweek next week.

Stay tuned!

-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Vanessa Alonso