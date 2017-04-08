Junction City Apartment completely destroyed in fire

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Junction City apartment building is completely destroyed after an early Saturday morning fire.

Just after 1 a.m. firefighters and law enforcement officials from various local agencies arrived at The Bluffs Apartment complex. When they arrived on the scene, the apartment building was engulfed in flames.

Junction City Fire Chief Terry Johnson tells KSNT News it was Building B that caught fire. Building B is located at 1810 Carolina Avenue.

The building contains 26 apartment units and is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is not known. Johnson also said winds were a major factor in fighting the fire, as they reached up to 20 miles per hour.

The fire is contained and there are no reported injuries at this time. All animals have been accounted for as well.

In April 2016, a building from the same apartment complex was destroyed by a fire.

We sent a Truck to the Bluffs Appartments to help @JunctionCityKS Fire Department with a major fire early this morning. pic.twitter.com/lJFnGNH0P9 — Manhattan Fire (@ManhattanFD) April 8, 2017