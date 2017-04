TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police are investigating a suspicious death.

Topeka fire crews were out around 9:45 Saturday morning, when they saw a man laying on the ground in the 1800 block of NW Gordon.

The man died at the scene. His name has not been released, but police told KSNT news he was between the ages of 30-35.

This story is developing.