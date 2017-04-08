Man suffers serious injuries after crash in Shawnee County

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One man is in the hospital this morning, after he was ejected from his car last night.

At around 9:30 last night, law enforcement responded to an accident in Shawnee County, not far from Shawnee Heights High School.

The accident occurred at the intersection of SE 45th St. and SE Dupont Street.

The driver of the two door car, is a 29 year old Berryton man. He failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a motor home.

The motor home had 4 occupants. None of them were injured.

The driver of the car was taken to a local hospital with serious, but non life threatening injuries.

He man was not wearing a seatbelt.

Police are currently investigating whether or not the man was impaired at the time of the accident.

We will continue to update you on air and on ksnt.com as more information becomes available.