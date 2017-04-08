Memorable ‘Senior Day’ for ESU softball family

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Senior pitcher Eryn Stockman is an 18-game winner for the ESU softball team, but three-and-a-half years ago that would have been hard to imagine after her moms life was almost taken away by of a drunk driver.

“She was hit head-on,” said Kathy Lysell, Mija Stockman’s mother. “Two cars behind her, there was a lady who would normally not have even been on the scene. She went right to Mija’s car because she was an off-duty EMT. She said Mija’s chin was down and she was gurgling. She would not have made it in time for the ambulance.”

Mija suffered a traumatic brain injury that limited her mobility and required constant medical attention.

“I missed all of her softball games for two-and-a-half years,” said Mija Stockman. “I was in the hospital.”

“I definitely had to grow up a lot faster since it was my freshman year,” said Emporia State senior pitcher Eryn Stockman. “But it’s made me stronger and a better person. It’s been rough, but my mom is still here so I’m proud of her.”

“After two long years, I walked,” said Mija Stockman. “I graduated and I walked with my cane out of the rehabilitation center.”

“Mija is an amazing, amazing person,” said Lysell. “I don’t know if I could have done it.”

The goal the family set was to have Mija walk with Eryn onto the field during Senior Day. And slowly but surely, she did.

“If she can get in an accident and still be able to push her way, and walk 30 feet or whatever, then I can do whatever,” said Eryn Stockman.

“I hugged her,” said Mija Stockman. “I told her I’m so very glad that she was with me.”

“I was so full of pride,” said Lysell. “I had tears coming down my eyes. Eryn had a very hard first year, but these girls are her family.

Two years ago ‘Mija’s Law’ was signed which enacts a tougher sentencing for drunk drivers that cause bodily harm to others. It’s a small step in the right direction for a family that’s already overcame so many obstacles.

“This day has built up,” said Lysell.” It was very, very emotional. Through this all, she keeps fighting and that’s where Eryn gets her fight, from her mom.