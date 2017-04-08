Officials: Winds likely to blow Kansas smoke into Nebraska

Published:

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officials are warning that the air quality in parts of eastern Nebraska could suffer this weekend as south winds blow in smoke from Kansas agriculture fires.

Douglas County health officials have warned that residents in and around Omaha and Lincoln should monitor the Air Quality Index on Saturday and Sunday, as the air quality outside is expected to veer into the “unhealthy” category.

Officials say it’s important for people with lung disease, respiratory disease or a heart condition to monitor the air quality. Parents should monitor conditions for their children, especially those with asthma.

Officials say healthy people are usually not at a major risk from short-term exposures to smoke.

