Topekans stand up to child abuse

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – He’s a survivor of shaken baby syndrome.

Abused by his father from the time  he was born until he was three-months old – Gabriel’s mom, Briana Stoner took him to the doctor and found out he suffered from internal bleeding in his brain and eyes, and had liver trauma.

Stoner told KSNT news, “they told me he would be a vegetable if he survived.” 12 days later, Gabriel was home from the hospital.

Stories like Gabriel’s, brought Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA) and dozens of other supporters out to march Saturday. “This march is about awareness,” one biker said.

 

