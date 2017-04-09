Astros beat Royals in 12 innings, avoid sweep

HOUSTON (AP) – Jake Marisnick hit a tying home run off Kelvin Herrera in the ninth inning and Evan Gattis drew a bases-loaded walk from Matt Strahm in the 12th, helping the Houston Astros beat the Kansas City Royals 5-4 Sunday and stop a three-game losing streak.

George Springer hit his 12th leadoff homer and third in seven games this season.

Brandon Moss homered against Chris Devenski (1-0) in the ninth to give the Royals a 4-3 lead, but Marisnick sent a Herrera slider into the left field Crawford Boxes.

Springer reached on an infield single leading off the 12th against Strahm (0-2), Alex Bregman sacrificed, Jose Altuve was intentionally walked and Carlos Correa hit into a forceout that advanced Springer to third.

Brian McCann walked on 10 pitches, and Gattis took a high-and-inside, full-count pitch for ball four.