Family asks for support to help out an elementary school

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — After a tornado ripped its way through Goodman Missouri. A Topeka woman is looking for everyone to come together and donate school supplies at fire stations in Topeka for a Goodman Elementary.

The EF-2 tornado came through April 5, 2017 and hit the town of 1,200 people. Dawn Middleton who wants to help said most of the damage was done to Goodman Elementary School — forcing more than 300 students to get an education somewhere else.

“They need help,” Middleton said. “It’s a smaller community. So, I don’t think they’re going to get as much as Joplin did when Joplin had their tornado. So, I want to help. My niece is down there and we know people.”

It isn’t just Middleton helping out. Her daughters who go to Williams Magnet School got their classmates to show support too.

“Chosen kids got to make flyers and posters,” Kayda Villanueva said “And we’re going to probably send home the flyers later on.”

Those flyers include what donations they’re looking for like classroom essentials, board games, books and recess toys.

“Topeka’s a good community,” Middleton said. “I grew up in this town. I’ve seen everything Topeka has done and I know they can do this.”

Middleton said all 12 fire stations are participating in the donations and U-Haul is participating by donating drop off boxes. Donations at the various fire stations in Topeka will last until April 30th. If you live outside the Topeka area, you can give Middleton a call at 785-383-6119.