Kids build LEGO Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan (KSNT) – Nearly 600 kids gathered at the Carnegie Building in Lawrence Sunday afternoon to build an entire city out of LEGO bricks. During two, 90 minute sessions, kids used thousands of LEGO bricks to build the city of Lawrence.

“You really get to get your hands on them and manipulate them and you know what it’s just fun. The kids are having fun and they don’t even realize that they’re learning,” said Erin Morse, Kansas City area manager at Play-Well.

Each kid was given a blank, green square and the freedom to build anything they want. The final result included Lawrence landmarks like The Campanile at the University of Kansas, but mostly kids used their creativity to build everything from pyramids to beach houses.

The event was put on by Play-Well TEKnologies, a group that hopes to get kids excited about engineering, architecture and physics by using LEGO bricks.