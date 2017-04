LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas basketball player Devonte’ Graham announced via Twitter he will be returning for his senior year with the Jayhawks.

Following a successful 2016-17 season, the junior guard had a decision on whether or not to test the NBA waters. He has chosen to return to school.

Graham averaged 13.4 PPG, 3.1 RPG, and 4.1 APG during his junior season. He and Malik Newman are expected to be the teams starting backcourt for the 2017-18 season.

I would just like to announce to all my family, friends, & fans that I'm coming back to school for my senior Yr 😜🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/oMJDShkSJ5 — Devonte' Graham (@Devonte_Graham4) April 9, 2017