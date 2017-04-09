Potential for strong to severe storms for Sunday

We are waking up to cloudy skies across Northeast Kansas this morning. It will be another day of warm temperatures and breezy southerly winds. Those winds will be sustained at about 15-20 mph, with possible gusts exceeding 30-35 mph at times. Those gusts will help temperatures warm up into the upper 70s. Some places may even hit the 80 degree mark.

The cloud cover will be the determining factor to our severe weather potential later on today. Some forecast models are still showing storm chances to hold off until late Sunday afternoon into the early evening as a strong cold front pushes through. This won’t be a widespread rain and storm chance. Some of our western counties may not even see anything. Showers and storms still look more to be popping up for our eastern counties, with the slight chance of some of those storms being strong to severe. This isn’t the ideal set-up for any tornadic activity, however, a weak, brief tornado cannot be ruled out. Our main threats still look to be the possibility of damaging wind and hail. This is something your KSNT Storm Track Weather Team will be watching closely throughout the day today.

Once that cold front pushes through, temperatures cool back down into the 60s for Monday and Tuesday. Those cooler temperatures will go along with mainly sunny skies. Rain and storm chances return for the second half of the week, starting on Wednesday.

Stay tuned!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Vanessa Alonso