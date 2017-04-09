Team Blake memorial blood drive

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Community Blood Center partnered with Team Blake to host a blood drive Sunday. Their goal is to raise awareness on the importance of maintaining adequate blood-supply levels in the community for patients like Blake Cazier, a two-year old Topeka boy who died on March 7th from a battle against Acute Monoblastic Leukemia.

There was a fundraising booth set-up in Blake’s memory to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS). Interested participants can also sign-up to take part in, and raise awareness for this year’s “LLS Walk for Team Blake” to help find a cure. The walk is scheduled for Saturday, September 16th on Washburn University’s campus. Questions can be directed to Melanie Gordon at (785) 230-9007.

If you couldn’t make it to Sunday’s blood drive, you can donate in honor of Team Blake until Saturday, April 15th at the Topeka Community Blood Center with the code “TeamBlake.”