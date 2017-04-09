Westbrook breaks Robertson’s record for triple-doubles

By Published:
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) goes up for a shot against Denver Nuggets guard Gary Harris (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DENVER (AP) – Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook has broken Oscar Robertson’s NBA record with his 42nd triple-double of the season.

Westbrook had 23 points, 12 rebounds and six assists by halftime at Denver on Sunday. He got his 10th assist with 4:17 left in the fourth quarter.

Westbrook fed Semaj Christon in the right corner for a 3-pointer that pulled Oklahoma City to 101-91 and gave Westbrook his record.

Robertson’s record of 41 triple-doubles had stood since the 1961-62 season.

With averages of a league-leading 31.8 points, 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists, Westbrook will finish the season as the first player since Robertson in 1961-62 to average a triple-double for the season.

The Thunder have two more games left, at Minnesota and then at home against Denver, and coach Billy Donovan said before tip-off that it’ll be up to Westbrook whether he wants to sit one or both out in preparation for the NBA playoffs.

The Thunder will face the Houston Rockets, led by the league’s other MVP favorite, James Harden, in the first round.

