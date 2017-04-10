Diverging diamond interchange coming to the Little Apple

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — Construction is underway in the Little Apple as workers are building a diverging diamond interchange to reduce the number of potential crashes.

The purpose of this is mostly beneficial for drivers making left turns and the area will also be more pedestrian friendly. Construction will happen Monday through Friday during the day and some occasional weekends. Even though KDOT wants to reduce accidents with this project, some drivers think the construction will cause accidents.

“I think the road construction is going to be kind of a headache for drivers,” Driver, Baylea Williams said. “I think it may cause a few of accidents. I think it’s going to be pretty interesting to see how they handle it and how confusing it’s going to be for people.”

The project is scheduled to be done and opened to drivers by mid-December 2017, but that all depends on the weather. Pavement markings and putting in soil will be finished by April 2018.