GOP hopes Cruz visit sways undecided 4th Congressional District voters

WICHITA, Kan. (KSN) – We are just hours away from the polls opening for the special election for the 4th Congressional District seat.

The seat was opened, after President Donald Trump selected Mike Pompeo to be the Director of the CIA.

Tonight, there are three people vying for the spot, Republican Ron Estes, Democrat James Thompson and Libertarian Chris Rockhold.

Each of the men spent today trying to persuade last minute undecided voters to choose them.

The GOP brought in the big guns today at a rally for Estes at Yingling Aviation.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz made a stop in Wichita to campaign for Estes, stressing the importance this special election holds.

“My being here is indicative that I think this race matters, this race matters and it matters nationally,” said Sen. Cruz.

For Estes, it was one an opportunity to make one final pitch to voters.

“We’ve got to focus on getting our economy growing by getting the regulatory burden off of the business community and making sure that we can help get jobs, jobs are important within the 4th district,” said Estes.

The other candidates also spent the day trying to get their message out there.

Thompson also touched on the importance this race holds.

He says this is a chance for the people of Kansas to stand up and vote for a change.

“The working class people of this state have not had somebody representing them in a long time and what we’re seeing is people are tired of that and their ready to get back to common sense,” said Thompson.

As for Rockhold, he is hoping people will see that he provides a viable third option in a very close race.

“Don’t be afraid to vote for a third party, it doesn’t just have to be a protest vote, we can actually vote for something different and make a real change for the district here in Kansas,” said Rockhold.