Lyon County officials release name of suspect connected in recent stabbing incident

OLPE, Kan. (KSNT) – Authorities are looking for a 31-year-old man accused of stabbing a homeowner during a Lyon County break-in.

Tyler McCarley, 31, is wanted for aggravated burglary and aggravated battery. Officials believe he is from the Hutchison area and has ties to Madison, Kansas and Kiowa and Ford Counties in Oklahoma.

Rick Hammond, 52, of Olpe, was walking his dog March 28, when his garage door opened and he discovered a person inside his garage, authorities said. He was stabbed after confronting the suspect in the 200 block of E. K99

The suspect was last seen driving a black 2002 Chevrolet mid-sized, extended cab pick up with Oklahoma tags. Officials say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information are asked to call the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at (620) 341-3205 or 911 as soon as possible.