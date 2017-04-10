Mixed emotions around new statue at K-State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — K-State students have mixed emotions over a new statue of the school’s mascot, Willie The Wildcat.

“I’m thinking we could put money where it needs to be put and not in creepy mascots,” said K-State student Jemima Nesthant.

Another K-State student, Cooper Budt thought the satue looked pretty cool. He said he thought it looked very realistic.

The statue was unveiled just a few weeks ago at K-State’s open house, but the mascot’s $35,000 price tag was alarming to some.

“I think it’s kind of silly that the library can’t stay open 24/7 because we can’t afford the funds at K-State, but we just bought a statue that costs however much,” said K-State student Sophie Hardin.

The statue was not paid for by student fee money or university money, but rather, a student union ‘gift fund,’ a fund that anyone can donate to.

Executive Director of the K-State Student Union, Bill Smriga says, “It was money that had been sitting in a gift fund for the purpose of choosing special things for the student union.”

Smirga says they considered putting in a $100,000 bronze version of the mascot, but the student union governing board decided against it.

He says the purpose of the statue, is to bring more spirit into the student union.

“I think it has and will continue to serve its purpose in terms of bringing a smile to peoples faces and helping extend the spirit of k-state,” said Smirga.

K-State’s student union is not funded by the university.