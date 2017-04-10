Multiple auto thefts and auto burglaries reported in Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emporia police are investigating after receiving multiple reports in the last month of auto theft and auto burglaries.

Since March 3, 2017, the Emporia Police Department has received 13 reports.

The majority of the crimes are occurring in northwest Emporia, specifically in neighborhoods north and west of the high school and middle school.

Police say in nearly all of the auto theft reports, the vehicle owner had left the keys inside the vehicle. Some of the thefts have occurred to the same vehicle because when the thief previously stole the vehicle, they kept the key, and then stole the same vehicle again after it was recovered.

Emporia police are asking the public to take extra care in making sure to lock your cars and keep the keys inside your home.

Police also say they are working on multiple strategies to catch the suspects involved in these crimes and ask anyone with information to call them at 620-343-4200 or Lyon County Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273.