Mumps cases reach 15 at Kansas State University

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — The number of mumps cases at Kansas State University is now up to 15 since February.

The Manhattan Mercury reports that the Kansas Department of Health and Environment is recommending that people in close contact to others diagnosed with mumps receive a third dose of the vaccine for measles, mumps and rubella. The recommendation is based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s outbreak control guidance.

The university says that three students were diagnosed in February, forcing the school to consider the situation an “outbreak.”

The CDC says that some of the symptoms for the illness include fever, exhaustion and swollen salivary glands under the ears. Mumps is an airborne virus that can be spread by sneezing and coughing.

Riley County Health Department director Jennifer Green says health agencies continue to identify and contact those who may face increased risk.