Police identify 2 teens killed in Kansas wreck

By Published: Updated:

LENEXA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities in Lenexa, Kansas, are identifying two teenagers killed when the vehicle in which they were riding slammed into a tree shortly after the driver refused to stop for police.

Police say 15-year-old Isaiah Stroble and 13-year-old Angelito Espinosa died in the accident about 5 a.m. Sunday. Both victims were from Kansas City, Kansas.

Seven other people were injured.

Officer Danny Chavez says an officer noticed a vehicle driving without headlights and tried to stop it, but the driver didn’t stop. The officer allowed the vehicle to go, but found the crash site a short time later.

Police say the investigation continues.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s