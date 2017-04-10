Police: Woman killed in southwest Wichita was decapitated

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police have arrested a 35-year-old woman in connection to a homicide Sunday afternoon in the 1400 block of West Rita Street.

A 9-year-old boy called 911 to report his 63-year-old grandmother being assaulted by a woman.

“The child was able to grab his grandmother’s phone from the truck as he fled the scene running and calling 911,” said Lt. Todd Ojile, Wichita Police Department.

When police arrived, they found a 63-year-old-woman dead. She has been identified as Micki Davis.

“Upon entering the garage, the officers located the female victim’s decapitated body inside,” said Lt. Ojile. “Detectives learned that the 63-year-old victim and her grandson went to the residence to obtain property belonging to her son.”

Wichita police arrested the 35-year-old suspect who was hiding inside the home. According to arrest records, she is identified as Rachel Christina Hilyard. She had been booked for first-degree murder charges.

Wichita police plan to present the case to Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office Tuesday or Wednesday.