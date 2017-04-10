Report of student with weapon puts Ottawa schools on lockdown temporarily

KSNT News Published:

OTTAWA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two Ottawa schools were put on lockdown after there was a report that a student might have an unloaded gun in their backpack.

Officials tell KSNT News the incident originated at Ottawa High School where students were told to stay in their classes.  The nearby middle school was also put on lockdown as a precaution.  Students could still move freely within the building but were asked to stay inside.

The lockdown was lifted around 12:00 p.m.

The Ottawa Police Department and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate.

