Seasonal weather, more rain chances ahead

We’re tracking cooler weather to start the week – after a weekend full of 80° weather, don’t expect daytime temps much warmer than the 60s today or tomorrow. Our average high temperature for this time of the year is 65° – so the temperatures over the next few days are actually seasonal. Highs will slowly creep back into the 70s by Thursday and Friday, but we’ll be dealing with more storm chances by then.

Speaking of – rain chances rule the extended forecast. Plain and simple. Our next best chance for rain will wait until Wednesday evening/overnight. Computer models agree that fairly widespread rain will push through Northeast Kansas late Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Some spots could pick-up close to an inch of rain…again. We don’t have much time to play around with later this week, as Easter is this Sunday. Mother Nature wants to keep at least the chance for some showers/storms through Saturday. Although, the chances on Friday and Saturday look much more scattered at this point. We’re keeping Easter Sunday’s forecast dry…for now. Things can change in the coming days (and likely will) – so we’ll continue fine-tuning the extended forecast as we see fit.

Save for tomorrow morning, there is no threat for frost over the next 10-14 days. Lows will fall into the middle 30s tomorrow morning – so some patchy frost is possible. Otherwise, we’re looking at lows in the 50s through the holiday weekend. A big reason for the rather mild overnight temperatures is the clouds. We’ll have a lot of clouds around later this week with the countless rain chances starting on Wednesday night. Welcome to springtime in Kansas, where we know one thing – there will be storms…lots of them. Stay tuned.

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as more rain chances rumble in later this week. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert