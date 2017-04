MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Sex in the city…park; a couple has been arrested for engaging in sex acts in Manhattan’s City Park Sunday.

Riley County Police say they were in view of the playground yesterday afternoon. Twenty-two-year-old Sierra Benda and 19-year-old Steiner Schneweis were arrested shortly before 1 pm for lewd and lascivious behavior. Someone at the park saw them and called police. Both of their bonds are set at $3,000.