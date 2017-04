TOPEKA (KSNT) – Royals pitcher Danny Duffy met with fans at R&D Collectibles in Topeka on Tuesday evening to sign autographs, take pictures, and meet the fans.

Kansas City’s Opening Day starter was on hand for a few hours while hundreds of Royals fans showed up to the event.

Kansas basketball player Frank Mason III will be signing at R&D Collectibles on Saturday from 1:00-4:00 p.m.