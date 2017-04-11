Erratic driver concerns Topekans

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One driver in Topeka is causing concerns among many in the community.

KSNT News has received multiple Report!t emails about a woman driving a Honda CRV recklessly throughout the capital city. Many of the reports are from people having close encounters with a woman in southwest Topeka. Items have been posted on a Facebook group called Topeka Police Scanner where there have been reports of this woman running people off the road, causing traffic issues such as driving the wrong way on the street, stopping in the middle of the street and almost running into people.

One post on the Topeka Police Scanner group shows the vehicle facing the wrong way and blocking a McDonald’s drive thru in southeast Topeka.

Another video posted on YouTube by the group Topeka Road Cam shows the woman in the CRV making a lane change through an intersection on southwest Gage Boulevard and suddenly slam on her brakes while failing to properly use a turning lane.

KSNT News contacted the Topeka Police Department to see if they were aware of this issue and they say that it appears they have stopped this driver in the past and have issued citations.

Topeka police says they strongly encourage the public to contact them if they see concerning behaviors on the road.

No injuries have been reported at this time and the name of the driver has not been released.

KSNT News will continue to update as new details develop.

