Research study looking for volunteers

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A Kansas State University student is looking for you, if you’re between the ages of 40 and 75 for a cardiovascular research project. The research calls for people free of cardiovascular disease as well as lymphoma and breast cancer patients receiving chemotherapy. K-State researchers say lymphoma and breast cancer patients are more at risk for developing cardiovascular disease. Researchers will examine both groups’ blood vessels and arteries to see how well the blood is circulating. The study then determines where things are going wrong with cancer patients to figure out how they can prevent cardiovascular health problems in the future.

“It takes about 2 hours to do the whole thing,” K-State student, Shelbi Sutterfield said. “The testing session is about an hour and a half so we encourage people to make sure that they have enough time set aside.”

If you’re interested, email Sutterfield at shelbis@k-state.edu