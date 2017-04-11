Topeka Councilwoman announces mayoral run

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka City Councilwoman Michelle De La Isla announced she’ll run for mayor of Topeka.

She made the formal announcement this morning at the Topeka and Shawnee County Library where she was joined by family, friends and supporters. De La Isla is currently the District 5 council representative. Her announcement comes on the heels of last week’s news about current mayor Larry Wolgast, who announced he will not see re-election. The only other announced mayoral candidate is Mark Weiser.

De La Isla has been held the District 5 seat since 2013.

Council seats for Districts, 1, 3,4, 5, 7 & 9 will be up for election this year. The filing deadline is June 1st. The primary will be held in August and the General Election will be held in November.