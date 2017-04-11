Wichita man sentenced in armed bank robbery

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been sentenced to seven years in prison in a Wichita bank robbery.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 30-year-old Andre Bryant, of Wichita, was sentenced Monday for robbing a Carson Bank branch in June with two other men.

Prosecutors allege that one man waited in a car while two armed men entered the bank, forced employees to enter codes to open a vault and fled with cash. The money they received contained a global positioning device that police used to track and arrest them.

Co-defendants Raishat Magill and Elijah Shelton are set for sentencing Thursday.

 

