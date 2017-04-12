An active weather pattern for second half of the week

We have bean to see some showers and thunderstorms move into our viewing are this afternoon. We’ll see a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into tonight and the overnight hours with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows on the mild side around the middle to upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph will be decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

We’ll be dealing with on and off again showers and thunderstorms on Thursday before they become more widespread Thursday night. Cloudy skies and warm with highs going up to the middle 70s. It will be another breezy day with South winds 5-10 mph.

Our rain and storm chances will continue through the day on Friday. Our greatest chance for strong/severe storms holds out until Saturday afternoon/evening. It’s still far too early to pinpoint anything more specific at this time, but just know that your KSNT Storm Track Weather team will continue watching the skies very closely.

How is the all important Easter Sunday looking? Well, have the pastel-colored umbrellas and bonnets ready to go. Recent computer models have shown some rain chances, about a 20 to 30-percent chance as there still seems to be ample amounts of dry time. Plan for at least some rain each and every day through mid-week next week with temperatures staying on the mild side in the lower to middle 70s.

Stay tuned!

-KSNT Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller