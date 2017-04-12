April warmth, springtime storms for Easter 2017

We’re tracking another dry day across Northeast Kansas, but the sky conditions will be changing for the rest of the week. We’ll watch the clouds increase today, out ahead of numerous rain chances. In fact, there’s at least a chance for rain over our neck of the woods from tonight through next Wednesday. Every. Single. Day. Welcome to April in Kansas! With all of that being said, there will still be plenty of rain-free time throughout this rather unsettled extended forecast. And not only will there be prolonged periods of rain-free time, but we’ll even squeak out peeks of sunshine for hours at a time. So, it’s not all doom and gloom – but have the umbrellas ready to go over the next week.

South winds return today – only gusting over 20 mph from time to time (so, we’re not overly windy today – just a bit breezy at times). It’s these winds that will help to warm us up…immediately. We’ve had really nice weather so far this week, and that continue today – but this time around highs approach 75°. Keep in mind, our average high temperature for this time of the year is 65°. We’ll be a solid 10-15° above that average through Easter.

Our next chance for rain is late tonight. Our next best chance for widespread rain will wait for Friday. Our greatest chance for strong/severe storms holds out until Saturday evening. Let’s dig in! Some isolated thunderstorms might get close to our western counties late tonight or early tomorrow morning. Otherwise, our area will stay dry until Thursday night. There is a ‘Slight Risk’ for severe thunderstorms in Central and Western Kansas today – and it’s those developing storms that could clip our western counties. A much more widespread rain is expect to roar through during the day on Friday. The overall severe weather threat is low. Some spots might pick-up nearly an inch of rain, though. Despite being nearly four days out, conditions look interesting for some strong/severe storms to develop in our area Saturday afternoon/evening. It’s still far too early to pinpoint anything more specific at this time, but just know we’re watching the skies very closely. Stay tuned.

How about Easter? Well – have the pastel-colored umbrellas and bonnets ready to go. Recent computer models have really ‘upped’ the rain chances on Easter Sunday – especially if some stronger storms can fire up Saturday night. We’re leaving a fairly meager rain chance for Easter (around 20-30%) as there still seems to be ample amounts of dry time. But, the extended forecast is really touch-and-go in a zonal pattern like this. So, we’ll continue tweaking and fine-tuning in the coming days. Plan for at least some rain each and every day through mid-week next week. April showers…

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as rain returns the rest of the week. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert