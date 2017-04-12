Capitol Federal helping curb theft around Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A bank in Topeka is doing its part to curb theft around the city.

Capitol Federal hosted a free shred day at Garfield Park in Topeka Tuesday. People could bring up to two bags of boxes of paper documents to be shred at no cost.

The event is designed to bring security and peace of mind for those wanting to get rid of personal information.

“It’s a general threat in the community, says Capitol Federal Marketing & Communications Tom Hagen. The identity thief can get your name where you bank your address and suddenly all this information starts adding up to steal your identity, the best thing to do is get rid of it safely and securely at a shred day.”

This is one of two free shredding events offered by Capitol Federal in April. The next shred day will be held at the Bank’s west Manhattan location on April 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.