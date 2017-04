TOPEKA (KSNT) – On Wednesday afternoon four Shawnee Heights basketball players signed their national letters of intent to continue their basketball careers at the next level.

Trey Brown – Missouri Western State University

Poncho Freeman – Allen County Community College

Michael Brooks – Baker University

Jesse Moss – Fort Scott Community College

The Thunderbirds won the Class 5A state championship this past season. Good luck to all four players at the next level.