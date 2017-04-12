Kansas man pleads guilty to producing child porn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Leavenworth County man has pleaded guilty in federal court to producing child pornography.

U.S. Attorney Tim Beall says Bradley Hilt, 26, of Linwood pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of producing child pornography.

Hilt admitted in his plea that a forensic examination of his computer revealed child pornography including 18,342 images and 135 videos. Two of the videos were produced by Hilt and depicted a girl who was five to seven years old.

Hilt came to the attention of law enforcement when an FBI task force member discovered images that Hilt was sharing with other users on a peer-to-peer network through the internet.

Sentencing will be set for a later date with both parties agreeing to a recommended sentence of 15 years in federal prison.