KU students vote on raising student fees postponed due to technical difficulties

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – University of Kansas students are voting whether or not they will pay an extra $50 a semester for the school to enhance their student union. The university wants to add an entertainment space on the 1st floor plus more meeting areas. Students could expect more study space, interactive opportunities and creative studios. The school wants to add more gender inclusive rest rooms — plus, the union needs maintenance done behind their walls and to the building’s foundation. KSNT News talked to a couple students to get their opinion on raising student fees.

“One, our dining hall closes at 3 p.m.and the only other dining option in the entire student union is Panda Express and that closes at 6 p.m.,” University of Kansas student, Collin Cox said “So for students who want to come and study that options not available there.”

“I think that’s something they should go to their donor’s for, launch a campaign like they’ve done in years past for other things, I don’t see why it’s necessary to put it on the backs of students,” University of Kansas student, Max Vandyke said.

The university announced late Wednesday morning that election have been suspended and moved to April 13 at 6 a.m. to April 14 at 4 p.m. due to technical difficulties.

If this passes, it would take 12 to 15 months to planning and design. After that, construction would start in the fall of 2019 and construction would be an 18-month long project.