Suspect charged with first-degree murder in grandmother’s decapitation

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The woman accused of decapitating 63-year-old Micki Davis on Sunday made her first court appearance in Sedgwick County court.

On Sunday, Wichita police arrested 35-year-old Rachel Hilyard in connection. In court, Hilyard was charged with one count of first-degree murder. Her bond has been set at $200,000.

Lt Todd Ojile said Micki was attacked after she took her grandson to a home to collect property that belonged to the victim’s son. Ojile says that during the assault, the boy grabbed his grandmother’s phone and ran away.

Responding officers called for backup after finding the victim’s body in the garage. Police say the suspect was found hiding in the home.

Hilyard’s next court appearance is set for April 26 at 9 a.m. She was assigned a court appointed attorney.

