Topeka woman taken to hospital after car struck by truck

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka woman was taken to the hospital after her car was hit by a truck near the Topeka Regional Airport.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says around 8:19 a.m. a 2009 Mazda was traveling southbound on Topeka Boulevard and a truck was northbound when the Mazda turned east on University Blvd. in front of the semi, where it struck the Mazda.

The driver of the Mazda was identified as Joanne Gaudette, 57, who was taken to St. Francis Hospital with possible injuries.

The driver of the truck was not hurt and according to KHP, both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

