RICE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Rice County fire crews are on the scene of a building fire at the Jacam Chemical facility.

According to Rice County officials, at least four fire departments are battling the blaze at the north plant.

Ave Q is closed from K-14 to 18th according to Rice County Emergency Communications.

All employees are accounted for and safe.

KSNT News’ sister station KSNW-TV has a crew near the scene.