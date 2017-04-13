Emporia police looking for ‘skimming’ suspect

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emporia police are attempting to identify a suspect involved in a recent skimming case.

A skimmer is a small device that scans a credit card and stores the information contained in the magnetic strip. Police say skimming can take place during a legitimate transaction at a business.

Last week police sent out a warning to the public regarding skimming in Emporia, asking all credit/debit card users to be cautious of every transaction made in the city regardless of whether the transaction is at a machine or with a person.

Police have released a photo of a suspect they say is involved in these cases. This particular surveillance photo is from a Casey’s convenience store in west Emporia. They ask anyone with information to contact them at 785-343-4200 or Crime Stoppers at 785-342-2273.

Police say the card the suspect used was also used in Platte City, Missouri.