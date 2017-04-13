IBOT family returning to TopCon Geek Expo 2017

The IBOT Family will make a Triumphant fourth time appearance at TopCon Geek Expo 2017 on September 9 & 10, 2017 at the Kansas Expocentre: Agriculture Hall.

The Topeka, Kansas based IBOT’s are three brothers who bring fantasy to reality with their large wearable sculptures. Although they maintain full time jobs, children and family lives, they find time to imagine, build, and share their creations.

The IBOT’s have formal education in art, drafting, computer graphic design, mechanics, and business. However, what started out as individual efforts has now escalated into a collaborative effort that includes three generations of their family from their eighty some year old parents and their significant others and our children.

The IBOT’s are as strong in their belief in family as the Armor they create and their philosophy is simple “The family that cosplays together has more fun together!”

Meet the IBOT’s and have more fun with them at TopCon Geek Expo 2017.

